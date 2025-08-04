PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-66-75-69-1
    2023T3171-68-67-68-6
    2022T366-66-69-67-12
    20217572-66-76-73+3
    2020T1167-66-73-64-14

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0270.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.062-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1150.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0970.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.177-0.082

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman is averaging 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 100th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harman is posting a -0.062 mark, ranking 115th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Harman ranks 77th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.48% and 143rd in Par Breakers at 20.52%.
    • In the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings, Harman currently sits in 20th place with 1,413 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

