Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Harman of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under.
Latest odds for Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|2023
|T31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|2022
|T3
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|2021
|75
|72-66-76-73
|+3
|2020
|T11
|67-66-73-64
|-14
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.027
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.062
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.115
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.097
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.177
|-0.082
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman is averaging 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 100th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Harman is posting a -0.062 mark, ranking 115th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Harman ranks 77th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.48% and 143rd in Par Breakers at 20.52%.
- In the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings, Harman currently sits in 20th place with 1,413 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.