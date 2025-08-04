Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Yu's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Yu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Yu's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.613
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.395
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.224
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.068
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.716
|0.795
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a strong Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 37th on TOUR in 2025.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yu has recorded a 0.395 mark, ranking 34th on TOUR this season.
- Yu has demonstrated accuracy off the tee, ranking 20th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.09%.
- On the greens, Yu has a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 111th on TOUR.
- Yu ranks 13th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 24.35% of holes played.
- In the 2025 season, Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.