JUST NOW

Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu is set to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. This marks Yu's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Yu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Yu's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6130.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3950.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.224-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0680.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7160.795

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a strong Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 37th on TOUR in 2025.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yu has recorded a 0.395 mark, ranking 34th on TOUR this season.
    • Yu has demonstrated accuracy off the tee, ranking 20th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.09%.
    • On the greens, Yu has a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 111th on TOUR.
    • Yu ranks 13th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 24.35% of holes played.
    • In the 2025 season, Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

