Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.
Latest odds for Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|2023
|T6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|2022
|T28
|67-71-67-68
|-7
|2021
|T8
|70-69-62-70
|-13
|2020
|T25
|72-65-69-67
|-11
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.489
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.238
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.075
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.223
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.875
|0.784
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.238 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 47th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
