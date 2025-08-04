PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-70-70-70-1
    2023T667-72-65-65-11
    2022T2867-71-67-68-7
    2021T870-69-62-70-13
    2020T2572-65-69-67-11

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4890.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.238-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.075-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2230.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8750.784

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.238 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 47th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

