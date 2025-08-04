Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.238 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.

Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.