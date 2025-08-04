Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.