Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 18th at 7-under par.
Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|2023
|T66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|2022
|T5
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|77-66
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.218
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.115
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.072
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.276
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|1.468
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
