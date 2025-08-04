PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 18th at 7-under par.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1870-65-68-70-7
    2023T6673-68-71-72+4
    2022T568-66-67-68-11
    2021MC73-70+1
    2020MC77-66+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2180.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1150.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0720.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2760.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6811.468

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW