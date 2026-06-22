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2026 Travelers Championship preview: Betting odds and stats`

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Golfbet News

A view of hole 18 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

A view of hole 18 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut this week for the 2026 Travelers Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

  • Date: June 25-28, 2026
  • Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
  • Course: TPC River Highlands
  • Par: 70 6,844 yards
  • Purse: $20.0 million
  • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley (-15)

Betting profiles for the 2026 Travelers Championship

Click here for scoring and tee times.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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