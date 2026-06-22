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20M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches their shot from the second tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches their shot from the second tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Jordan Spieth withdrew from last year's Travelers Championship and will look to bounce back at TPC River Highlands June 25-28. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Keegan Bradley looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Spieth at the Travelers Championship.

Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD----
2024T6370-68-72-68-2
2022MC75-66+1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
  • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 63rd at 2-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5673-70-73-74+1010
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1537
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-756
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5102
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Spieth has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.1850.679
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.084-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0880.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.189-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5460.327

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth delivers a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
  • Spieth has earned 683 FedExCup Regular Season points (50th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.72% (48th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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