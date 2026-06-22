Matt McCarty betting profile: Travelers Championship

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.