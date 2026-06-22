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27M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Matt McCarty will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 25-28 at the 2026 Travelers Championship. The $20 million purse tournament is being defended by Keegan Bradley, who won last year at 15-under.

Latest odds for McCarty at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • McCarty is competing in the Travelers Championship for the first time in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.103-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.009-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.271-0.425
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2040.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.161-0.710

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
  • McCarty has earned 780 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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E
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E

T4

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E
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S. Scheffler
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E
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