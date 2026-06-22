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15M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 54th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with the 2026 Travelers Championship offering a $20 million purse.

Latest odds for Bhatia at the Travelers Championship.

Bhatia's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5470-70-68-74+2
2024T564-65-64-69-18

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1770-70-73-70+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.210-0.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.330-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2480.347
Average Strokes Gained: Puttingninth0.6290.219
Average Strokes Gained: Total16th0.9970.317

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
  • Bhatia has accumulated 1,436 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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