Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McCarthy has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.