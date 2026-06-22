Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.567 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 3rd by breaking par 25.62% of the time.