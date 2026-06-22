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26M AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Viktor Hovland withdrew from the Travelers Championship in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Hovland at the Travelers Championship.

Hovland's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD66-75-63-
2024T2068-70-64-65-13
2023T2967-65-70-66-12

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds despite shooting 63 in the third round.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hovland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-69+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open368-69-64-65-14190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1875-71-71-67-465.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000

Hovland's recent performances

  • Hovland has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Hovland has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hovland has averaged 0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.112-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4880.744
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.151-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0030.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5290.642

Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sports a 0.488 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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E
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S. Scheffler
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E
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+1

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