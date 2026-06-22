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27M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Jackson Suber will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Keegan Bradley as the defending champion after his 15-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Suber at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • Suber has not competed in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 1.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0230.464
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4810.803
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0130.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.3210.127
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1241.413

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.481 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Suber has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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