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26M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Nick Taylor finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Travelers Championship.

Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1766-68-69-71-6
2024T4268-73-65-67-7
2021MC70-72+2

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-78-64E3.9
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.25
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.75
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.25
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.198-0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.220-0.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3420.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0180.586
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3820.162

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.220 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • Taylor has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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