Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.