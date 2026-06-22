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28M AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Nicolai Højgaard will compete at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Keegan Bradley returning as the defending champion after his 15-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2610.000
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.345-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0970.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1980.118
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9010.159

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.345 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
  • Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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