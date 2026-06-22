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27M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Tony Finau returns to the Travelers Championship, set to tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Finau struggled to a tied for 66th finish at 11-over.

Latest odds for Finau at the Travelers Championship.

Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6673-74-68-76+11
2024T565-67-64-66-18
2023T4569-66-66-70-9
2022T1368-68-65-69-10
2021MC76-67+3

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1530.467
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1110.056
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3280.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.043-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0190.744

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.111 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
  • Finau has earned 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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+3

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1

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+3

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S. Burns
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-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
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-1
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E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

E

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J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

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K. Mitchell
Tot
E
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E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
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+1

E

T4

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S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
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