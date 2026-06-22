Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.