Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Morikawa finished tied for 42nd at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|2024
|T13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|2023
|MC
|74-63
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of one-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.350
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.749
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.097
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.033
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.162
|0.830
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.749 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
- Morikawa has earned 1,826 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.