Mark Hubbard betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his third shot on the first hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Mark Hubbard returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2023, Hubbard missed the cut after shooting 2-under.
Hubbard's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2022
|T46
|71-64-71-70
|-4
|2021
|T13
|69-65-69-69
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.257
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.312
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.036
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.578
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.560
|0.693
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.