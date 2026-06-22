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27M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Mac Meissner will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse, with Keegan Bradley returning as the defending champion after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • Meissner has not competed in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.116-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2360.349
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2790.558
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1110.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5100.829

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.236 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Meissner has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranked 19th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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