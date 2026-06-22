Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.