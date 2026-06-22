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28M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States reacts to their shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States reacts to their shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Russell Henley finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on capturing his first Travelers Championship title.

Latest odds for Henley at the Travelers Championship.

Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T268-68-61-69-14
2024T4870-73-67-65-5
2023T1969-65-69-63-14
2021T1967-66-68-72-7

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Henley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-73-80-71+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-76-71-68-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333

Henley's recent performances

  • Henley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Henley has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Henley has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2380.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2790.492
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.068-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.290-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8760.571

Henley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
  • Henley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.22% rate and has accumulated 1,395 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 15th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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