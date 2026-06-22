Gary Woodland betting profile: Travelers Championship

Woodland has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Woodland has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.