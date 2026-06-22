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25M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Gary Woodland returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, where the Travelers Championship runs June 25-28. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.

Latest odds for Woodland at the Travelers Championship.

Woodland's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3667-75-67-69-2
2023T3369-65-68-67-11

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 11-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Woodland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT767-73-73-68+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3672-74-76-70+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT665-69-69-67-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000

Woodland's recent performances

  • Woodland has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Woodland has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
  • Woodland has an average of 0.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Woodland has averaged 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7130.982
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1230.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.341-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3400.270
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8351.130

Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.713 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
  • Woodland has accumulated 1,162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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