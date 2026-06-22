Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.817 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.559 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 16.90% of the time.