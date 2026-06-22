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26M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Brian Campbell will compete at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Keegan Bradley returning as the defending champion after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Campbell at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.25
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.25
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.75
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.75
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.00
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
  • Campbell has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.817-0.788
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.559-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.292-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.151-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.820-1.858

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.817 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.559 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 16.90% of the time.
  • Campbell has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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