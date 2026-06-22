Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Brian Campbell will compete at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Keegan Bradley returning as the defending champion after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.25
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.75
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.00
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.817
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.559
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.292
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.151
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.820
|-1.858
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.817 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.559 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 16.90% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.