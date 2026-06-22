Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McNealy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of five-under.

McNealy has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.