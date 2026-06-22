Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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McNealy finished tied for 17th at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T30
|65-70-70-70
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of five-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.151
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.054
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.363
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.490
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.950
|0.919
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.054 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- McNealy ranked 44th with 743 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted an 18th-ranked 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.