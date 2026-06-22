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26M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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McNealy finished tied for 17th at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for McNealy at the Travelers Championship.

McNealy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1770-70-66-68-6
2022MC73-69+2
2021T3065-70-70-70-5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of five-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.151-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.054-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3630.559
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4900.590
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9500.919

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.054 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
  • McNealy ranked 44th with 743 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted an 18th-ranked 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Wyndham Clark
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+3

-4

1

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-4
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+3

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S. Burns
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-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
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-3
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-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
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-1
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E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
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E

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J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
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E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
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E
R4
+1
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