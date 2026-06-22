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18M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Alex Noren finished tied for 30th at four-under in last year's Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Noren at the Travelers Championship.

Noren's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3067-70-67-72-4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0650.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.020-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.136-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5160.703
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5680.468

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
  • Noren has earned 716 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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