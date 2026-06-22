Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship in 2022 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with experience at the Connecticut venue and a strong track record there.
Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|2024
|T13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|2023
|T19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|2022
|1
|63-63-67-68
|-19
At the Travelers Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 4-over.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 19-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.518
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.391
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.032
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.286
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|ninth
|1.226
|0.956
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a 13.78% Bogey Avoidance rate, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.