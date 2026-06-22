Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Keegan Bradley is the defending champion at the Travelers Championship, having won in 2025 with a score of 15-under. He'll return to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 25-28, 2026 looking to repeat as champion.
Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|2024
|T39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|2023
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|2022
|T19
|69-69-66-67
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bradley also won this event in 2023, when he finished first at 23-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.089
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.071
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.260
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.058
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.221
|0.686
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (67th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bradley has a -0.071 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.