J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship
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J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
J.T. Poston returns to the Travelers Championship, set to tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th.
Poston's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|2024
|T55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|2022
|T2
|62-70-67-64
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.124
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.165
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.089
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.140
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.339
|1.575
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston has a 0.165 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 1,181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.