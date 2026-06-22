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26M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States reacts to his birdie on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States reacts to his birdie on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Bud Cauley finished tied for 25th at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Cauley at the Travelers Championship.

Cauley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2570-70-68-67-5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has one victory and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.0900.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3280.252
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2740.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.2470.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4441.147

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
  • Cauley has earned 1,030 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR. He ranked 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.57%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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