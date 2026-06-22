Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States reacts to his birdie on the 12th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Bud Cauley finished tied for 25th at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|72-72-72-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has one victory and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.090
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.328
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.274
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.247
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.444
|1.147
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 1,030 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR. He ranked 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.57%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.