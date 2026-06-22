Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 19.95% of the time.