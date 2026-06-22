PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
23M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates a hole in one during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England celebrates a hole in one during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at the Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship.

Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T266-65-63-72-14
20241567-67-66-65-15
2023MC69-69-2
2022T4669-66-70-71-4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fleetwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1170-71-70-71+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1167-65-67-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT467-73-70-68-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000

Fleetwood's recent performances

  • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
  • Fleetwood has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fleetwood has averaged 2.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4620.611
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2810.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5340.509
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1310.534
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4082.073

Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered an outstanding 0.534 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
  • Fleetwood currently ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.408) and has earned 1,606 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
17M AGO
2026 Travelers Championship preview: Betting odds and stats`
Golfbet News
Image for article.
21M AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
22M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW