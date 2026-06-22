Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered an outstanding 0.534 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.

On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.