Alex Smalley betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Alex Smalley finished tied for ninth at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.085
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.419
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.037
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.266
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.808
|0.667
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.419 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 18th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.