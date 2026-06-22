Running with Rick: Travelers Championship the week to back Xander Schauffele

Bud Cauley's win at the RBC Canadian Open was well-deserved, not only because he’d earned so many top-10s in his career before notching his first victory, but also because it came at the end of an impressive run of golf. In the nine events before the win, he had made the cut in each of them, with a few top 25s along the way. His best finish during that stretch was a T7 at Harbour Town, which certainly means a lot to me for this week.