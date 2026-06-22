Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Patrick Cantlay returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. He finished tied for 12th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Cantlay's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|2024
|T5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|2023
|T4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|2022
|T13
|64-67-63-76
|-10
|2021
|T13
|68-66-70-68
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top-ten three times and in the top-twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.445
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.355
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.254
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.098
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.957
|1.172
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.