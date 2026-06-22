PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
25M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 as he looks to improve upon his previous showing at this Connecticut venue.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the Travelers Championship.

Echavarria's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-68+1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.208-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0450.223
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.339-0.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0860.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.5060.130

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.208 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria has a -0.045 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.40% of the time.
  • Echavarria has earned 829 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
22M AGO
2026 Travelers Championship preview: Betting odds and stats`
Golfbet News
Image for article.
26M AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
27M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW