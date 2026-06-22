Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Justin Rose finished tied for 68th at one-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Rose's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|2021
|T36
|70-63-74-69
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of one-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 36th at four-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-70-73-68
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|-0.004
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.551
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.012
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.012
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.546
|1.028
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.551 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Rose has earned 1,295 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.