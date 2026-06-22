Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship

Rose has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Rose has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.