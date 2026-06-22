Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
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Lucas Glover finished tied for ninth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon his strong 2025 showing at the Travelers Championship.
Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|2024
|T44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2022
|T70
|70-68-75-72
|+5
At the Travelers Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 9-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.135
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.031
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.153
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.708
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.027
|-1.165
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 17.07% of the time.
- Glover has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.