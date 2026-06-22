Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Taylor Pendrith returns to the Travelers Championship, set to tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|2024
|T23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|2023
|MC
|71-66
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.373
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.076
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.067
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.349
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.120
|0.230
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.