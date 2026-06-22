Cameron Young betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Cameron Young finished tied for 52nd at plus-1 in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Young's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|2024
|T9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|2023
|T60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of plus-1.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-70-73-73
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He won twice over his last ten appearances, with victories at the Cadillac Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Young has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.535
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.471
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.242
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.066
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.314
|1.168
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.471 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Young ranked third with 2,572 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh with a 1.314 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.