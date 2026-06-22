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25M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Cameron Young finished tied for 52nd at plus-1 in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Young at the Travelers Championship.

Young's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5265-73-71-72+1
2024T972-66-59-66-17
2023T6067-69-72-67-5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of plus-1.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-70-73-73+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won twice over his last ten appearances, with victories at the Cadillac Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship.
  • Young has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5350.433
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4710.403
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2420.346
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.066-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3141.168

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.471 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
  • Young ranked third with 2,572 FedExCup Regular Season points and seventh with a 1.314 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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