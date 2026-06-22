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20M AGO

Ben James betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben James of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ben James of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Ben James missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, posting scores of +6 in 2023 and +1 in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of making the weekend at this $20 million event.

Latest odds for James at the Travelers Championship.

Ben James's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-75+6
2022MC72-69+1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In James's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.86
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--

Ben James's recent performances

  • James's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 5-over.
  • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1060.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4870.669
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.311
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.194-0.757
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6910.562

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
  • He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.487 mark. He has hit 65.28% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, James delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.36% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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