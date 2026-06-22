Ben James betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ben James of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Ben James missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, posting scores of +6 in 2023 and +1 in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of making the weekend at this $20 million event.
Ben James's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In James's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.86
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
Ben James's recent performances
- James's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.106
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.487
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.194
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.691
|0.562
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
- He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.487 mark. He has hit 65.28% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, James delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.36% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.