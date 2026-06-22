Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
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Ben Griffin finished tied for 14th at seven-under at TPC River Highlands in 2025. He returns to Cromwell, Connecticut, June 25-28 for the 2026 Travelers Championship, where Keegan Bradley defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.
Griffin's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|2024
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-66
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at seven-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.034
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.236
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.490
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.368
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.587
|0.927
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.236 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 918 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.35% ranked 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.