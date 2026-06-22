Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.