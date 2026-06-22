Harry Hall betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Harry Hall finished tied for ninth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that solid performance at this year's Travelers Championship.
Hall's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|2023
|T56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 9-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.309
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.040
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.368
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.213
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.232
|-0.492
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.040 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Hall has earned 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.