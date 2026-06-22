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29M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Harry Hall finished tied for ninth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that solid performance at this year's Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Hall at the Travelers Championship.

Hall's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T969-68-69-65-9
2023T5670-66-69-69-6

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 9-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
  • Hall has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.309-0.509
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.040-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3680.277
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.213-0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.232-0.492

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.040 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
  • Hall has earned 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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-3

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E
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E
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S. Scheffler
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