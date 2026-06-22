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Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

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Si Woo Kim withdrew from last year's Travelers Championship but finished tied for 31st in 2024 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent tournament history.

Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD71-
2024T3169-67-65-69-10
2023MC72-70+2
2022MC72-67-1
2021MC74-70+4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 71 in the first round.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 10-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+47
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+417
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1168
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+113

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5040.410
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7350.418
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2430.156
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.1350.245
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3481.230

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.735 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.84% of the time.
  • Kim has accumulated 1,844 FedExCup Regular Season points (fifth), while posting a 1.348 Strokes Gained: Total average (sixth) and maintaining a 13.30% Bogey Avoidance rate (seventh).

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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