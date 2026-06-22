Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler tops odds board for season's final Signature Event

After going wire-to-wire at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Wyndham Clark (+2200) shares the same odds as the man he vanquished by a shot last week, Sam Burns. Clark, who now has five PGA TOUR victories to his name, arrives at TPC River Highlands for a completely different test of golf. Wide, bounding fairways and massive, crowned greens complexes are replaced by narrow, tree-lined chutes off the tees and some of the smallest targets, just 5,000 square feet on average, when attacking on approach. After his first U.S. Open win at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, he flew across the country and posted four rounds in the 60s (-12) for T29. His next two visits, albeit without the pomp and circumstance of a reigning U.S. Open winner, produced T9 in 2024 and T17 in 2025, two of his best three paydays in eight starts. Only Scheffler and Si Woo Kim average more birdies per round.