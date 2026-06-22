Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler tops odds board for season's final Signature Event
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Mic’d up with Keegan Bradley after winning second Travelers title
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Wyndham Clark won his second U.S. Open Championship in four years on Sunday, but Scottie Scheffler remains the man to beat at FanDuel Sportsbook at the Travelers Championship. The tournament, hosted by TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, is the eighth and final Signature Event of the 2026 season.
In his first attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, Scottie Scheffler (+440) did not join the six others who have accomplished this feat. Playing in the final group with Clark on Sunday, he began the final round six shots behind the eventual champion but could not run him down. It’s back across the Long Island Sound and back to the drawing board for the World No. 1 and the 2024 Travelers winner. Aiming for his second victory of the 2026 season, he has tormented the fairways and greens outside Hartford over the last three years. Before his record-setting win on 22-under-par in 2024, he posted three rounds of 65 or better for T4 in 2023. In defense, he opened with 62, closed with 65 and earned a payday for T6. He’s a combined 53-under over his last three visits.
Scottie Scheffler chips in for birdie in Round 3 of U.S Open
Fresh off his 10th consecutive T14 or better payday at the U.S. Open, 2022 Travelers champion Xander Schauffele (+1600) sits in Scheffler’s shadow at the 6,844-yard, par-70 layout. The 10-time winner on the PGA TOUR snapped a streak of four consecutive T20 or better finishes at TPC River Highlands with T61 in 2025. In 26 career rounds, he has posted 20 in the 60s, including seven at 65 or better. A victory this week would be his first since winning the Baycurrent Classic in Japan in October of 2025.
The 2025 FedExCup winner, Tommy Fleetwood (+1800), is playing for the fourth consecutive week. After missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink outside Philadelphia, the Englishman returned to action at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and finished T4. He followed with T11 at both the RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open. The Englishman returns to TPC River Highlands with a chip on his shoulder in 2026 after he was unable to close out a three-shot lead after 54 holes in 2025. Keegan Bradley (+4500) eventually chased him down and won for the second time in three years, defeating the Ryder Cup star by a shot. Over his last eight rounds, only his closing round of 72 in 2025 is worse than 67.
Keegan Bradley's approach to set up victory leads Shots of the Week
New Yorker Cameron Young (+2000) will have plenty of supporters shouting his name this week. The Sleepy Hollow native was raised 90 miles from the first tee at TPC River Highlands and endeared himself to the masses with a round of 59 in Round 3 during the 2024 event. He would go on to finish T9, his only foray into the top 50 in three attempts on one of the shortest courses used on TOUR. The two-time winner navigated TPC Sawgrass and the Blue Monster at Doral in 2026, but his last top 10 was the first week in May at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
After going wire-to-wire at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Wyndham Clark (+2200) shares the same odds as the man he vanquished by a shot last week, Sam Burns. Clark, who now has five PGA TOUR victories to his name, arrives at TPC River Highlands for a completely different test of golf. Wide, bounding fairways and massive, crowned greens complexes are replaced by narrow, tree-lined chutes off the tees and some of the smallest targets, just 5,000 square feet on average, when attacking on approach. After his first U.S. Open win at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, he flew across the country and posted four rounds in the 60s (-12) for T29. His next two visits, albeit without the pomp and circumstance of a reigning U.S. Open winner, produced T9 in 2024 and T17 in 2025, two of his best three paydays in eight starts. Only Scheffler and Si Woo Kim average more birdies per round.
Sam Burns (+2200) is searching for his first stroke play victory since he made up seven shots on the field in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial over four years ago. Since missing the cut in back-to-back legacy events at The Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has rattled off 10 consecutive paydays, with eight going for T26 or better. His runner-up finish Sunday at Shinnecock Hills was his best effort in a major championship, and his round of 67 was one off the lowest round of the day. He also shared fourth place at the Memorial Tournament three weeks ago. He’s hot.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) and Ludvig Åberg (+2200) provide two different European options at the same price. The Englishman is the only three-time winner on TOUR this season and cashed solo-second place at the RBC Canadian Open two weeks ago. He also shared second after 36 holes last week at Shinnecock Hills before fading to 22nd after Sunday. Aberg, the Swede, enters the week after closing with 66 on Sunday to share 17th place at the U.S. Open. Searching for his first victory since February of 2025, the ball-striking machine posted 62 in Round 3 here in 2024 but did not crack the top 25. In fact, between the two Ryder Cup starts, neither produced a result inside the top 15 over seven combined starts.
Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 12-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at RBC Canadian
Seeking his first victory since winning the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas (+2700) owns only two top-10 paydays from 11 starts in 2026. Making his 11th start outside Hartford, the 16-time winner on TOUR is on a run of three consecutive top-10 paydays here (T9-T5-T9) with nine of 12 rounds resulting in 67 or better. The familiarity of the track, combined with his recent production over the last three seasons, should push him firmly on the radar this week.
Odds of other past champions playing (not listed above):
- 2021: Harris English (+5000)
- 2017: Jordan Spieth (+5000)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa
- +3300: Patrick Cantlay, Maverick McNealy
- +3500: Si Woo Kim
- +4000: Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup
- +4500: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Kurt Kityama, Alex Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley
- +5000: Brian Harman, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- +5500: Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee, Jake Knapp
- +6000: Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
- +6500: Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard
- +7000: Nicolai Højgaard, J.T. Poston, Hideki Matsuyama
- +8000: Eric Cole, Jacob Bridgeman, Shane Lowry
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