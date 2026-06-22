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31M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Ryan Gerard finished tied for 54th at 2-over when he last played this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Gerard at the Travelers Championship.

Gerard's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5470-71-69-72+2

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.119-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6160.585
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.276-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3560.761
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8140.885

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.616 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
  • Gerard has earned 1,221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 19th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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