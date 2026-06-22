Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship

Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.616 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.