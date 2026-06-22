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15M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

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Jake Knapp finished tied for 48th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Knapp at the Travelers Championship.

Jake Knapp's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4870-70-64-71-5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Jake Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5

Jake Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Knapp has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Knapp has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.142-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3970.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.013-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7300.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.282-0.108

Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
  • Knapp has accumulated 928 FedExCup Regular Season points (32nd) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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-4
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-3
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-3

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2

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-3
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-3

3

Tom Kim
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-1
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-1

3

KOR
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-1
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E

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J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

E

T4

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J.T. Poston
Tot
E
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-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
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E
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E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
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E
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

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S. Scheffler
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E
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+1
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