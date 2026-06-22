Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 as the Travelers Championship returns to Cromwell, Connecticut. The tournament features a $20 million purse, with Keegan Bradley defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 five times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.546
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.913
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.028
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.041
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.389
|1.447
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a strong 0.913 mark. He has hit 68.52% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.58 putts per round and has broken par 22.92% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently sits 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,197 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.