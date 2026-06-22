Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 five times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.