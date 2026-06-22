Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Sam Burns watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Sam Burns finished tied for 17th at last year's Travelers Championship with a score of 6-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Burns' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|2024
|T55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2021
|T13
|66-71-67-68
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|2
|71-68-71-67
|-3
|500.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-67-69-71
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Burns has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.186
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.233
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.060
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.687
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.045
|1.847
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
- Burns ranked 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.20% and 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,613.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.