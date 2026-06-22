Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

Burns has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.

Burns has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.