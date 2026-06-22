Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.776 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.