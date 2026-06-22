Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
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Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 25-28, 2026. Fitzpatrick finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|2024
|T36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|2023
|T49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|22
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|53.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.230
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.776
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.557
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.078
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.486
|1.047
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.776 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 2,870 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking second on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.80% ranks second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.