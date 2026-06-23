Travelers Championship props: Expect Sam Burns to bounce back from U.S. Open heartbreak
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Sam Burns drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at RBC Canadian
The Travelers Championship celebrates the first official week of summer with the eighth and final Signature Event of the 2026 season. The no-cut event, featuring 72 players, is hosted annually at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, outside of Hartford.
Let’s dive into DraftKings Sportsbook Markets to mine Same Game Parlay options as well as other prop markets.
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Sam Burns, First Round Leader (+2900)
Burns is fresh off a closing round of 67 at Shinnecock Hills, which saw him finish one agonizing shot short of forcing a playoff with eventual champion Wyndham Clark. The golf world learned after the round that Burns may not compete in The Open Championship next month, as The Athletic reported that he expects to stay home next month for the birth of his second child. Burns has been playing excellent golf, and this could technically be his final start before his wife gives birth. I would expect his momentum from Sunday at Shinnecock Hills to continue again this week.
Sam Burns drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at RBC Canadian
Same Game Parlay: Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Top 10 (+1400)
Brian Harman owns a streak of five consecutive top-10 paydays at TPC River Highlands and is more than comfortable on the 6,844-yard layout. He owns eight top-10 results from his last 10 weekend tee times. It is obvious he is not bothered making the transition from the toughest test in golf, the U.S. Open, to a shootout. I’ll pair him with another course horse, Justin Thomas. The 15-time TOUR winner makes his 11th start at TPC River Highlands and is on a run, like Harman, of three consecutive top-10 paydays. Thomas has posted a round of 64 or better in all three of those starts and owns nine rounds of 67 or better from his last 12. The familiarity of the layout and positive vibes should pair nicely.
Same Game Parlay: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Top 20 (+240)
After being unable to catch or pressure Clark from the final group on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, I would expect a positive reaction from the 2024 champion at TPC River Highlands. Scheffler, who regained his lead in the FedExCup points standings, owns 11 top 20s from 13 events in 2026. Schauffele added his 10th consecutive top-15 payday at the U.S. Open with T11 last week. The Californian owns six paydays at the Travelers Championship, and five have been for T20 or better. Toss in Cantlay, who is on a streak of eight consecutive T15 or better paydays, and owns rounds of 60 and 61 at TPC River Highlands over his career. Cantlay has taught us over the years that he plays well where he plays well.
Same Game Parlay: Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Top 30 (+150)
I am pairing the winner at the Memorial Tournament, J.T. Poston, with the only two-time Travelers Championship winner in the field, Keegan Bradley. Poston continued his excellent 2026 form, earning his second consecutive top-five payday with T4 at the U.S. Open, his best major championship finish. The North Carolina native is playing his best golf of the season, and I am joining the party. Poston opened with 62 and closed with 64 for T2 in 2022 at TPC River Highlands and makes his ninth start this week. Bradley owns the tournament scoring record at his “hometown” event on 23-under-par and has cashed 11 paydays inside the top 40. Returning for the second time in three years as the defending champion, the 2025 Ryder Cup captain will again be treated like royalty. For those of you who enjoy a gamble, a top-10 payday this week would be his first this season. I am running the conservative route.
J.T. Poston pars to defeat Ryan Gerard on second playoff hole to win the Memorial
Same Game Parlay: Ben James, Eric Cole, Brandt Snedeker, Top 40 (+396)
For those of you who enjoy rounder numbers, you can add Scheffler to the above to pay +410.
James, who led the RBC Canadian Open after 36 holes in his professional debut, fell back with a 78 on Saturday to remind him that this is not as easy as he made it look on Thursday and Friday. He rallied last week to stalk Clark on the leaderboard at the U.S. Open before another Saturday setback of 77. He closed with 67 to earn T23 money. Making his third start at TPC River Highlands, he should be ahead of the learning curve.
Cole arrives off a missed cut north of the border at the RBC Canadian Open. I am not going to let one round of 76 at TPC Osprey Village wipe out two excellent months of golf. He almost won for the first time at Colonial, losing a playoff. The Floridian continued his hot play with a solo eighth-place result at the Memorial. Along with Snedeker, he did not play last week and should be fresh and ready to go. Snedeker, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic champion in early May, cashed T39 or better in six of his last seven TOUR starts. This week, he won’t have to worry about keeping up with the bombers on the second-shortest course on TOUR. Without a cut to worry about, he just needs to keep on keeping on.
Lowest 18 Hole Score, Justin Thomas (+3300)
At some point, the dam is going to burst, and his wedges and putter are going to marry. This week, he returns to a course where he posted scores of 62, 63, and 64 in the last three tournaments. His lowest round of the season is currently 65 from Round 4 at the Memorial Tournament. He also posted two rounds in the 60s at Shinnecock Hills. He’s close.
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