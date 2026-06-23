Travelers Championship props: Expect Sam Burns to bounce back from U.S. Open heartbreak

Cole arrives off a missed cut north of the border at the RBC Canadian Open. I am not going to let one round of 76 at TPC Osprey Village wipe out two excellent months of golf. He almost won for the first time at Colonial, losing a playoff. The Floridian continued his hot play with a solo eighth-place result at the Memorial. Along with Snedeker, he did not play last week and should be fresh and ready to go. Snedeker, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic champion in early May, cashed T39 or better in six of his last seven TOUR starts. This week, he won’t have to worry about keeping up with the bombers on the second-shortest course on TOUR. Without a cut to worry about, he just needs to keep on keeping on.