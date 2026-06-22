Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 61st at three-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|2022
|T35
|68-68-70-67
|-7
At the Travelers Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of three-under.
- Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at seven-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.511
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.001
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.290
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.099
|0.868
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.296 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 1,605 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.