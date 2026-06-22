Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.