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15M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 61st at three-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Gotterup at the Travelers Championship.

Gotterup's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6175-65-68-69-3
2022T3568-68-70-67-7

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of three-under.
  • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at seven-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5110.343
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2960.087
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.001-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2900.680
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0990.868

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.296 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
  • Gotterup has accumulated 1,605 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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