Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Travelers Championship

Vegas had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Vegas has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Vegas has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.