Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2026 Travelers Championship, which runs June 25-28. He comes off a tie for sixth at 12-under in 2025 and will look to reclaim the title he won in 2024 when he shot 22-under.
Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|2024
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-22
|2023
|T4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|2022
|T13
|68-67-65-70
|-10
|2021
|T47
|69-65-71-72
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 22-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|72-68-69-71
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.680
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.540
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.516
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.467
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.204
|2.396
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first with 3,111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and leads the TOUR with a 2.204 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- He ranks first on TOUR with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate and leads with a 10.58% Bogey Avoidance percentage.
- Scheffler ranks first with a 27.03% Par Breakers rate this season, while his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.25 ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.