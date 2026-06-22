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23M AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2026 Travelers Championship, which runs June 25-28. He comes off a tie for sixth at 12-under in 2025 and will look to reclaim the title he won in 2024 when he shot 22-under.

Latest odds for Scheffler at the Travelers Championship.

Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T662-69-72-65-12
2024165-64-64-65-22
2023T463-70-63-65-19
2022T1368-67-65-70-10
2021T4769-65-71-72-3

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 22-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Scheffler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT472-68-69-71E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-68-71-4100.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000

Scheffler's recent performances

  • Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
  • Scheffler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has averaged 2.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6800.737
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5401.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5160.312
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4670.256
Average Strokes Gained: Total12.2042.396

Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scheffler ranks first with 3,111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and leads the TOUR with a 2.204 Strokes Gained: Total average.
  • He ranks first on TOUR with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate and leads with a 10.58% Bogey Avoidance percentage.
  • Scheffler ranks first with a 27.03% Par Breakers rate this season, while his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
  • His Putts Per Round average of 28.25 ranks 24th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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